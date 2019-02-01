The family of Jussie Smollett has called the alleged attack on the actor in Chicago an act of “domestic terrorism.” Smollett has now released his own statement as Chicago police continue to investigate:

JUST IN: Jussie Smollett releases statement: "I’m ok. My body is strong but my soul is stronger." https://t.co/PVgJDUSPrj pic.twitter.com/1HdWSz19nO — ABC News (@ABC) February 1, 2019

MORE: Jussie Smollett: "I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level…I still believe that justice will be served." https://t.co/URE2lm9URz pic.twitter.com/WZbnbfz5qc — ABC News (@ABC) February 1, 2019

MORE: Jussie Smollett: "During times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me." https://t.co/URE2lm9URz pic.twitter.com/HHoYOLtUCm — ABC News (@ABC) February 1, 2019

Local reporters said they’d confirmed with police that Smollett refused to turn over his cell phone to investigators in order to confirm that he was on the phone with his manager during the alleged attack. The police investigation is ongoing.

