The family of Jussie Smollett has called the alleged attack on the actor in Chicago an act of “domestic terrorism.” Smollett has now released his own statement as Chicago police continue to investigate:

Local reporters said they’d confirmed with police that Smollett refused to turn over his cell phone to investigators in order to confirm that he was on the phone with his manager during the alleged attack. The police investigation is ongoing.

