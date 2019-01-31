With the government funded through February 15th, that means another shutdown is just a couple weeks off if a deal can’t be made. Nancy Pelosi today said she was totally willing to negotiate a compromise on what President Trump wants. JUST KIDDING. Pelosi completely dismissed any funding for what Trump wants:

Trending

Meanwhile, Trump fired back, and also teased an idea to remove a partial wall in California and move it east to other states:

If Pelosi holds firm, another shutdown looms, unless Trump takes other “emergency” steps separate from the funding bill:

Stay tuned!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border securityborder wallDonald TrumpNancy Pelosi