With the government funded through February 15th, that means another shutdown is just a couple weeks off if a deal can’t be made. Nancy Pelosi today said she was totally willing to negotiate a compromise on what President Trump wants. JUST KIDDING. Pelosi completely dismissed any funding for what Trump wants:

PELOSI: "There's not going to be any wall money in the legislation." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) January 31, 2019

Speaker Pelosi, matter-of-factly: "There's not going to be any wall money in the legislation." pic.twitter.com/0BzbXzMxft — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) January 31, 2019

Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells @jparkABC she will “of course” allow a floor vote on any bipartisan border security proposal crafted by appropriators, but adds, "there's not going to be any wall money in the legislation." https://t.co/jXTO08zNnB pic.twitter.com/k3mWStCUpM — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2019

Meanwhile, Trump fired back, and also teased an idea to remove a partial wall in California and move it east to other states:

"If there's no wall, it doesn't work," says Pres Trump of the DHS funding bill he wants. He said if existing wall was taken down at Tijuana, Nancy Pelosi would be begging for a wall. "Without a wall, it doesn't work," he said of southern border security. pic.twitter.com/5uMIqiGSz7 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 31, 2019

Trump on California: “Some people have suggested let me take the wall along California. Let's move it to Arizona. Let's move it to Texas. It'd be a very interesting statement. “You will have so many people coming into our country that Nancy Pelosi will be begging for a wall.“ pic.twitter.com/kwp58ROcYe — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 31, 2019

Trump on Pelosi saying there will be no border wall money: "If they don't give us a wall it doesn't work. Without a wall, it doesn't work." pic.twitter.com/59YXTGe5ph — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2019

If Pelosi holds firm, another shutdown looms, unless Trump takes other “emergency” steps separate from the funding bill:

Way to compromise…acting like a 13 year old. @SpeakerPelosi — Tyler Massey (@tmass34) January 31, 2019

The word "bipartisan" was still lingering in the air when she came out and said there would be no money for the wall. SMH. — Joseph Garrison (@JoeGarrisonNews) January 31, 2019

So begins the state of emergency! — Loralie lefefer (@lefefer) January 31, 2019

Stay tuned!