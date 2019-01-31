A Virginia Democrat who co-sponsored the abortion bill with Kathy Tran went into full spin mode after it all backfired, and here’s what she’s telling her constituents:

From the Richmond Times-Dispatch:

A Virginia lawmaker sent an email to her constituents Wednesday night apologizing for attaching her name to a controversial abortion bill without reading it closely enough.

In a newsletter, Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, said she “did not exercise due diligence” before co-sponsoring the abortion legislation with Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax. Tran became the focus of a social media firestorm this week after Republicans circulated video of her saying the bill would allow abortions up until the moment of birth if one doctor certified that the mother’s physical or mental health was at risk.

Well isn’t that special!

Trending

That excuse is like Nancy Pelosi on steroids!

However, there’s a more likely explanation:

She tried.

***

Related:

GIRL BYE! Kathy Tran comes back to Twitter with video ‘explaining’ her despicable abortion bill and it goes VERY BADLY (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Abortion billKathy TranVirginia