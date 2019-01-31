A Virginia Democrat who co-sponsored the abortion bill with Kathy Tran went into full spin mode after it all backfired, and here’s what she’s telling her constituents:

Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, says she would not have co-sponsored the controversial Virginia abortion bill if she had read it more closely, @gmoomaw reports. https://t.co/fFCsJb5WM0 — Times-Dispatch (@RTDNEWS) January 31, 2019

From the Richmond Times-Dispatch:

A Virginia lawmaker sent an email to her constituents Wednesday night apologizing for attaching her name to a controversial abortion bill without reading it closely enough. In a newsletter, Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, said she “did not exercise due diligence” before co-sponsoring the abortion legislation with Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax. Tran became the focus of a social media firestorm this week after Republicans circulated video of her saying the bill would allow abortions up until the moment of birth if one doctor certified that the mother’s physical or mental health was at risk.

Well isn’t that special!

Its your FREAKING JOB to read this stuff. What the heck are there for? Our political class has got to be the worst America has ever had. — El Skipito Bandito (@LordBarak) January 31, 2019

Well, now she really stepped in it. This is pure campaign gold for any opposition to her. Sorry, I passed a bill but didn't read it to see what would happen. — Guachito (@moondogster69) January 31, 2019

Pathetic she has one job — Bean 🍒 (@BeanfromPa) January 31, 2019

Adams is a nurse practitioner. This is pretty lame.. https://t.co/BmQoETAFf4 — Ted (@Tedgforce) January 31, 2019

So, your defense of sponsoring a monstrous law allowing for infanticide is that you're too stupid to read your own damn bill? https://t.co/e37QZYLB1Q — Neal Hyde (@neal5x5000) January 31, 2019

That excuse is like Nancy Pelosi on steroids!

You have to pass your own bill before you can read it or something. https://t.co/rdaGBeBo2i — JWF (@JammieWF) January 31, 2019

"You have to murder all the children before you can read the bill" https://t.co/IjPJgzCXYH — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) January 31, 2019

So….she voted for it BEFORE reading it? Does this not sound familiar? https://t.co/U6GLxIBs3t — Bearded Jackhole Effin Sapper (@RWSapper) January 31, 2019

However, there’s a more likely explanation:

More like she didn't anticipate the negative reaction to this ghoulish bill and regrets the bad pub — Prayer Warrior (@TheeNotMe) January 31, 2019

Exactly!!! — Danielle Sacra (@DanielleSacra) January 31, 2019

She tried.

***

