President Trump’s court nominations continue, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, while not happy about them, isn’t “Resisting” enough to satisfy many liberals:

JUST IN: The White House has announced Trump's nominees for the 9th Circuit and CA district courts — two 9th Circuit renominations from last year (Collins and Lee), but one new one: Daniel Bress. Patrick Bumatay, last year nom'd for the 9th, is now up for a district court seat pic.twitter.com/u9DFASMX2x — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 30, 2019

The other three district court nominees are renominations from last year (Blumenfeld, Rosen, Scarsi). On the California nominations last year, and how they were the White House's way of taking a jab at Feinstein and Harris: https://t.co/YYqi3ln89p — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 30, 2019

We reported earlier this month that the CA nominations weren't on the mega-list of renominations previously announced because Feinstein was negotiating with the White House: https://t.co/k1DRKKkBqo Have asked Feinstein's office for comment on the new list — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 30, 2019

Bress had been on the White House's original list of proposed 9th Circuit nominees: https://t.co/m4xjoxlDaH Feinstein is still not getting any of the names she had pitched — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 30, 2019

Following up from last night: Feinstein and Harris are not happy the White House is going ahead with the administration's preferred picks for the 9th Circuit (but they're okay with the district court nominees, calling it a "balanced compromise") pic.twitter.com/xZJoRvBJay — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 31, 2019

All that has left former Hillary Clinton campaign press secretary Brian Fallon critical of Feinstein:

Dianne Feinstein is the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee and her legacy is going to be that she let Trump flip the historically liberal Ninth Circuit on her watch.https://t.co/lKIyE9JfWM — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 31, 2019

That certainly seems like bad news… for Democrats that is. Elsewhere, not so much:

Not everybody is as bothered by that as Fallon.

Awe.. you seem angry. … happy dance here. — DSNicol (@Dsnicol2) January 31, 2019

That is wonderful!!!! — Barron (@seabee_ret_ce) January 31, 2019

Keep that popcorn coming!

***

Related:

Can’t fix STUPID: Katie Pavlich’s one-line observation about Sen. Dianne Feinstein from Barr hearing is EVERYTHING

Sen. Dianne Feinstein already lying about AG nominee Bill Barr; Bonus: Anti-Mueller narrative BUSTED