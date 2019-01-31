President Trump’s court nominations continue, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, while not happy about them, isn’t “Resisting” enough to satisfy many liberals:

All that has left former Hillary Clinton campaign press secretary Brian Fallon critical of Feinstein:

That certainly seems like bad news… for Democrats that is. Elsewhere, not so much:

Not everybody is as bothered by that as Fallon.

Keep that popcorn coming!

***

