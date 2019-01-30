Former CIA Director John Brennan is again highly troubled, in a very dramatic way, about President Trump and his comments about the intel community, specifically in reference to Iran:

Your refusal to accept the unanimous assessment of U.S. Intelligence on Iran, No. Korea, ISIS, Russia, & so much more shows the extent of your intellectual bankruptcy. All Americans, especially members of Congress, need to understand the danger you pose to our national security. https://t.co/9iV3BTKiEv — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 30, 2019

Dan Bongino wasn’t going to let Brennan play that angle without all the cards on the table:

This guy weaponized the intelligence operation he headed to politically attack a political candidate he disagreed with. 👇🏻 https://t.co/yc14Is4Tl9 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 30, 2019

Ouch! John Brennan, you’ve been served.

Sounds like John O has given up on collusion and wants to impeach based on disagreeing with John on strategy — Gregory Alan (@rightgreg61) January 30, 2019

Brennan’s got to evolve as the narrative is forced to evolve, as much as it must disappoint him.