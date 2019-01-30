Former CIA Director John Brennan is again highly troubled, in a very dramatic way, about President Trump and his comments about the intel community, specifically in reference to Iran:

Dan Bongino wasn’t going to let Brennan play that angle without all the cards on the table:

Ouch! John Brennan, you’ve been served.

Brennan’s got to evolve as the narrative is forced to evolve, as much as it must disappoint him.

