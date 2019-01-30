As Twitchy told you yesterday, Kamala Harris’ campaign started to do some damage control after the candidate vowed to eliminate private health insurance:

Looks like Kamala Harris is already backpedalling on her plan to eliminate private insurance https://t.co/hFJvTWAeVA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 30, 2019

A CNN reporter heard from the Harris campaign and updated their position based on that blowback even though the “new” claim sounded a lot like the previous one:

Deleting this tweet because multiple Harris campaign spokespeople would like it clarified. Harris said at CNN's town hall she supports eliminating private health insurance. Her campaign advisor would like to emphasize she's also open to bills that perserve private health care. pic.twitter.com/7C6NAAbBIB — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 30, 2019

That was based partly on blowback like this from Harris’ communications director:

Your tweet has said she is backtracking. She is not. She’s had the same position before the town hall, during and after the town hall — Lily Adams (@adamslily) January 30, 2019

Really? Harris seemed to make her position quite clear at the town hall:

Her position in the townhall was to destroy private health insurance coverage nationwide even for those who like theirs https://t.co/LQjd7R1cC4 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 30, 2019

She was asked during the town hall directly by Jake Tapper if she wanted to eliminate private insurance completely. Kamala's quote: “Let’s eliminate all that. Let’s move on.”

The next day your own spokespeople walked that back. Took less than 24 hours for her to flip entirely. https://t.co/elHSha2QxA — Brad Slager – Ano de Cinema Mal 🍸 🥃🎬💻 (@MartiniShark) January 30, 2019

The original statement from Harris didn’t seem too ambiguous.

Lol.. take a course in PR crisis management maybe? Step one is not lying about your boss’s backtrack — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) January 30, 2019

"It's not a flip-flop if she ends up back at an original position she once held!"

Yea, this is going swimmingly. — Brad Slager – Ano de Cinema Mal 🍸 🥃🎬💻 (@MartiniShark) January 30, 2019

Also, we’re told by Dems that it’s a direct threat to “democracy” to dare question the media, but it’s obviously acceptable if the Left does it.

It’s so confusing.

During the town hall she flat out said she wanted to eliminate private insurers. Now the campaign is saying she's open to keeping them. Backtracking or flip flopping. Your choice. https://t.co/F6jktbJNY4 — Jason Heard (@jheard15) January 30, 2019

Notice how she won't tell us what that position is. https://t.co/8n3Ro7mbwe — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) January 30, 2019

Kamala Harris' Communications Director confirms that she still prefers a plan that would kick 170 million Americans off their private insurance plans. She is just willing to consider less extreme plans for now. https://t.co/O3O1Ow7b37 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 30, 2019

The claim here is that Sen. Harris once supported more modest reforms and now ALSO supports more far-left reforms like getting rid of private insurers, but isn't giving up on incremental change if that is what she can get. Okay. https://t.co/jl0XoOIhjP — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) January 30, 2019

And can you state in one sentence what that position is, or are you just going to continue weaseling around it? — Pete Ape Israel (@BringDaCuckus) January 30, 2019

Confirmed:

I see Hilllary campaign alums are off to another great start. https://t.co/wfP0fU1W7i — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) January 30, 2019

Ha!

***

Related:

POPCORN time! Dems flee Kamala Harris’ targeting of private health plans, and it speaks VOLUMES

Sen. Sherrod Brown stands with Sen. Kamala Harris’ plan to eliminate private health insurance, which she’s already backed away from