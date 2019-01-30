As Twitchy told you yesterday, Kamala Harris’ campaign started to do some damage control after the candidate vowed to eliminate private health insurance:

A CNN reporter heard from the Harris campaign and updated their position based on that blowback even though the “new” claim sounded a lot like the previous one:

That was based partly on blowback like this from Harris’ communications director:

Really? Harris seemed to make her position quite clear at the town hall:

The original statement from Harris didn’t seem too ambiguous.

Also, we’re told by Dems that it’s a direct threat to “democracy” to dare question the media, but it’s obviously acceptable if the Left does it.

It’s so confusing.

Confirmed:

Ha!

***

