Remember when an alarmed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said “the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change”? It appears AOC has become somewhat irritated by blowback to that claim, and said yesterday she didn’t necessarily mean “12 years” literally:

Curious how the right is so quick to fact-check clear rhetorical devices to comprehend the real cliff we face in environmental disaster, yet is oddly silent on fact-checking the President’s clear material lies about immigrants as children die in DHS custody w/ 0 accountability 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jg2PC8TcpR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 27, 2019

Oh, really?

This is that "I don't need to be factually accurate" thing, isn't it? https://t.co/ljaiG4s7Vo — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 27, 2019

Now it’s a rhetorical device? Lol. It was straight up fear mongering that she got called out for. Cute spin 😂 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 28, 2019

We expected nothing less than that answer from the new member of Congress who said even when she’s factually wrong, she’s morally right.

"Rhetorical devices??" You may be a newby, but you've got the Democrats' dishonesty thing down-pat already, @AOC — Fishing With Fredo (@FishingwFredo) January 28, 2019

So give me the news, doc. I’m afraid you have three days to live. *starts crying, sells everything, says goodbye to everyone. …4 days later… *goes to doctor Umm, I’m still here. Meh, I was speaking rhetorically. — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) January 27, 2019

In other words, no matter what AOC says she’s never wrong, because it’s either a real claim or a “rhetorical device”:

Did you ever take AP Language in HS or read Strunk and White? Judging by your tweets, you haven’t because you clearly don’t know what a rhetorical device is. You do know how to use one rhetorical device well, though: Hyperbole. Many of your comments are lacking logos too. https://t.co/HU1NAnY5OM — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) January 28, 2019

A specific number of years is not a "clear rhetorical device." Unless it's a "zillion." — Sarah Dittman (@sersomet) January 28, 2019

LOL. It’s anybody’s guess.

So the 12 years was a lie then? Thanks for clarifying that @AOC. https://t.co/wrqx541CUj — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 28, 2019

Sooo “the world is gonna end in 12 years” thing was a “rhetorical device”? Huh. pic.twitter.com/TDsyPmcMz3 — Toomer (@MagnoliaToomer) January 28, 2019

Gets caught saying something outlandish, quickly changes the subject https://t.co/DehnTRWOM0 — Taco 12 pack (@Taco12pac) January 28, 2019

So @AOC's 'world ending in 12 years' was just a 'rhetorical device' to get millennials to embrace communism via climate. https://t.co/wf0Sy1MW2K — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 27, 2019

It was nice of her to help point that all this out.