Remember when an alarmed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said “the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change”? It appears AOC has become somewhat irritated by blowback to that claim, and said yesterday she didn’t necessarily mean “12 years” literally:

Oh, really?

We expected nothing less than that answer from the new member of Congress who said even when she’s factually wrong, she’s morally right.

In other words, no matter what AOC says she’s never wrong, because it’s either a real claim or a “rhetorical device”:

LOL. It’s anybody’s guess.

It was nice of her to help point that all this out.

