As Twitchy told you Monday, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said at a book event that he was seriously considering running for president in 2020, and then a heckler weighed in:
'You egotistical billionaire': Looks like the heckling Left is getting veeeery nervous about Howard Schultz
Heckler yells at Howard Schultz: "Don't help elect Trump, you egotistical billionaire asshole!"
Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign press secretary Brian Fallon pointed and laughed:
New Coke had a better rollout than Howard Schultz 2020.
Something about “glass houses” came to mind for many:
If you were not part of Hillary's losing 2016 campaign this tweet would be h.i.larious!!!
Speaking of rollouts how many did Hillary have?
Ha! Well, definitely more than one.
Dude that ran Hillary's campaign into the ground got jokes
Had a better rollout than the Clinton's Tour
— Steve Dunn (@Stevegenome) January 29, 2019
It’s been a couple years so maybe some have forgotten.