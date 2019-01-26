Friday’s early morning arrest of Roger Stone had House Speaker Nancy Pelosi working hard to pump her fellow Dems full of fresh enthusiasm:

With Dems having experienced a series of buzzkills when it comes to their 2016 Trump/Russia narrative (culminating in Mueller’s office calling BS on a Buzzfeed report that had been the latest source of Resistance excitement), Nancy Pelosi is re-inflating confidence on the Left in light of Stone’s arrest:

Trending

And Pelosi’s fans went wild (she’s sounding more like Adam Schiff every day), but for others there was that “innocent until proven guilty” presumption that made Pelosi’s tweets a tad premature, and her call to “follow the facts” is seen as ironic:

And with all that, it isn’t surprising that the status of Trump’s State of the Union speech is still in question.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpNancy PelosiRoger Stone