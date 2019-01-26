Friday’s early morning arrest of Roger Stone had House Speaker Nancy Pelosi working hard to pump her fellow Dems full of fresh enthusiasm:

Part of a thread by Pelosi. It's quite surreal that the Speaker of the House (third in line to the presidency) is tweeting this out. https://t.co/brS84lTvr4 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 26, 2019

With Dems having experienced a series of buzzkills when it comes to their 2016 Trump/Russia narrative (culminating in Mueller’s office calling BS on a Buzzfeed report that had been the latest source of Resistance excitement), Nancy Pelosi is re-inflating confidence on the Left in light of Stone’s arrest:

Roger Stone’s indictment makes clear there was a deliberate, coordinated effort by top Trump campaign officials to subvert the will of the American people during the 2016 Election. #FollowTheFacts — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 26, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump’s continued efforts to undermine Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation raises the questions: — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 26, 2019

What does Putin have on @realDonaldTrump, politically, personally or financially? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 26, 2019

And Pelosi’s fans went wild (she’s sounding more like Adam Schiff every day), but for others there was that “innocent until proven guilty” presumption that made Pelosi’s tweets a tad premature, and her call to “follow the facts” is seen as ironic:

I know this is pointless – but an indictment is not a conviction. It's so hard to take you seriously when all you do is talk b/s https://t.co/fc8FgwpjFF — Donal from Donegal (@GolferOcd) January 26, 2019

Narrator: Everything Mr. Stone was indicted for allegedly occurred well after the 2016 election. Also, the constitution that Speaker Pelosi swore to protect guarantees Mr. Stone due process. Other than that… solid tweet, Nancy. https://t.co/bIli52bSRI — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) January 26, 2019

Past Pelosi's factual errors, 'innocent until proven guilty' is simply not a progressive principle. https://t.co/r3eAFvBsNX — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 26, 2019

No..if you #followthefacts you will see he was indicted for lying to the FBI. Nothing to do with our president. But keep on spewing lies..eventually even the idiots who voted you in will see it. https://t.co/9LvLsfear5 — jman42028 (@jman42028) January 26, 2019

And with all that, it isn’t surprising that the status of Trump’s State of the Union speech is still in question.