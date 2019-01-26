One of Twitchy’s favorite parody accounts has come through yet again:

Venezuela’s President Maduro said he will no longer recognize US government authority…so I guess he’s a Democrat now — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 25, 2019

Funny, right? Well, not to everybody, and @Sean_Spicier shared some examples:

Your recognition problem is spreading pic.twitter.com/SYiBBbeCEn — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 26, 2019

With or without clothes? pic.twitter.com/XZ4UcEwjMh — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 26, 2019

Ha! More proof of the old saying that you’re over the target when you’re taking the most flak.

You should publish a book when this is all over of all these responses lol — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) January 26, 2019

He does get some doozies.