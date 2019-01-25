As you know, the FBI raided the Florida home of Roger Stone and took him into custody. Stone was later released on bail. All that had Juanita Broaddrick wondering “what if…”

D’OH! Now that’s a “spit-take”-worthy tweet right there.

Trending

***

Related:

OUCH! Juanita Broaddrick’s reminder for Avenatti/Daniels donors is the ‘karma smackdown of the decade’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonFBIHillary ClintonJuanita BroaddrickRoger Stone