As you know, the FBI raided the Florida home of Roger Stone and took him into custody. Stone was later released on bail. All that had Juanita Broaddrick wondering “what if…”

If the FBI showed up at the Clintons at 4am, what would they find?…….certainly not Bill. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 25, 2019

D’OH! Now that’s a “spit-take”-worthy tweet right there.

