As we told you yesterday, the U.S. has joined Canada, Brazil and many other counties in recognizing Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela. Some, including the group Code Pink, are referring to that as a “coup.” Here’s another blue check journo who agrees, and is wondering why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders aren’t having a fit about it:

I am really upset by the silence of @AOC and @SenSanders. How can you rail against millionaires and billionaires and their privatization schemes in the US while ignoring our billionaire President’s attempt to replace Venezuela’s government with one that will privilege the rich? — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) January 24, 2019

Sadly none of these populist Democrats are speaking out against Trump’s attempted coup in Venezuela. It’s a huge disappointment and suggests a serious weakness on foreign policy that we as progressives need to stop ignoring. https://t.co/8mSyzGNrVc — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) January 24, 2019

I really want to get beind these progressive Dems, I really do. But their continued silence on Trump’s aggression against a country that has been a constant target of US meddling in the global south is unacceptable. — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) January 24, 2019

Hmm, now why wouldn’t a couple of American socialist politicians want to be talking a lot about what’s happening in Venezuela?

That pretty much sums it up. Who wants to tell her?

Ever go to a movie with someone, and later find out that they missed the entire plot? — Veegersbeeper (@Veegerbeeper) January 24, 2019

They are down to eating the dogs and the lunatics on the left hold firm to their ignorance. https://t.co/66cDwJJsWv — MicCheckAh (@LayMicah) January 24, 2019

Going on stupid conspiracy theories to defend a dictator is not a leftist or populist winner in America, sorry https://t.co/rG0zupkxdu — BreakfastClub💃🎶🕺FanAccount 🍄🐢♋ (@JumpDude420) January 24, 2019

Pals y'all know I am not a huge fan of our current chief executive but I've sort of got a hard time figuring out how this is his fault given the fact that Justin Trudeau's government (and most of the first world) did the same thing we did. https://t.co/tcFlpfrYR5 — E. B.myvalentinemont (@CoachBeaumont) January 24, 2019

Hard to discern between parody and actual thought at this point https://t.co/tXel5N72jT — Excel Ranger (@ccchaircut) January 24, 2019

Yup!

