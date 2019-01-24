As we told you yesterday, the U.S. has joined Canada, Brazil and many other counties in recognizing Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela. Some, including the group Code Pink, are referring to that as a “coup.” Here’s another blue check journo who agrees, and is wondering why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders aren’t having a fit about it:

Hmm, now why wouldn’t a couple of American socialist politicians want to be talking a lot about what’s happening in Venezuela?

Trending

That pretty much sums it up. Who wants to tell her?

Yup!

***

Related:

Stop catcalling, Ben Shapiro! But is the media going to ask socialist Rep. Ocasio-Cortez about Venezuela?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBernie SandersDonald TrumpNicolas MaduroVenezuela