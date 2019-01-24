We’re still over eleven months from 2020, but 2020 has already gone off the rails:
Kamala Harris action figure unveiled https://t.co/J5W9ax69UG pic.twitter.com/TsxoHZaL6E
— The Hill (@thehill) January 24, 2019
Stop the campaign season, we want to get off.
Pull the string and it accuses Brett Kavanaugh of inappropriate touching. https://t.co/dUAybmrY7v
— Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 24, 2019
The toy maker: Why didn’t WE think of that!
— Servin' Killa Cam, bought a new toy (@sumiandnoir) January 24, 2019
this is too silly to be real
— gay waiter Paul (@PaulSorrentino3) January 24, 2019
Make it stop. https://t.co/zJI1PLhiP6
— Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) January 24, 2019
Please stop. It’s too early
— Angelo Partí (@PartiPants27) January 24, 2019
Ah – the deity complex begins https://t.co/DjHqh3NMn4
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2019
And there are still 648 days to the 2020 election. We’re just sayin’.