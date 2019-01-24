We’re still over eleven months from 2020, but 2020 has already gone off the rails:

Stop the campaign season, we want to get off.

Pull the string and it accuses Brett Kavanaugh of inappropriate touching. https://t.co/dUAybmrY7v — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 24, 2019

The toy maker: Why didn’t WE think of that!

pic.twitter.com/4INwqPjEaP — Servin' Killa Cam, bought a new toy (@sumiandnoir) January 24, 2019

this is too silly to be real — gay waiter Paul (@PaulSorrentino3) January 24, 2019

Please stop. It’s too early — Angelo Partí (@PartiPants27) January 24, 2019

Ah – the deity complex begins https://t.co/DjHqh3NMn4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2019

And there are still 648 days to the 2020 election. We’re just sayin’.