The Bulletin Of The Atomic Scientists have announced what will be done with the big hand on the Doomsday Clock, and that’s… nothing.

In spite of things like tax cuts and repeal of net neutrality, “doomsday” hasn’t yet happened, and it can’t be set much closer to midnight, so it stays where it is:

Which all means… well, we’re not quite sure actually.

Just to try and hammer the point home though, the song “The Final Countdown” was played before the announcement:

Nothing sells the science behind a prop clock like an 80’s classic from Europe.

But CNN served up a little editorializing to help sell the panic that this annual symbolic event is intended to generate:

But wait…

Yes, did they run that “two minutes” setting by AOC first?

So Gov. Brown *now* says, "It's time for dialogue with Putin".

