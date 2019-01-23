Remember the reports last year about Michael Bloomberg dropping some serious money on Democrat candidates for office?

Breaking News: Michael Bloomberg plans to spend $80 million on the midterms to help Democrats take control of the House https://t.co/LJlRbWtUvJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 20, 2018

Yesterday in Annapolis, the former NYC mayor and possible 2020 Dem presidential candidate said that kind of thing is a real problem in America, singling out Democrats for criticism:

Tonight Michael Bloomberg addressed 5000 midshipmen and guests at Navy in a wide-ranging speech that included slamming the “dumbing down” of the media and criticizing Democrats for their acceptance of “big money” donations (he changed his registration to Democrat last year) pic.twitter.com/sYYaJruZ4m — Rachel Chason (@Rachel_Chason) January 23, 2019

Wow, that was as fast a turnaround as other Democrats’ spin on border barriers!

.@MikeBloomberg in Annapolis yesterday: Democrats are hypocrites for taking “big money.” Also Mike Bloomberg: Here is a lot of money, Democrats! pic.twitter.com/t0OQcP7xmf — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) January 23, 2019

Billionaire who has given fortunes to Democratic politicians now criticizes Democratic politicians for accepting fortunes https://t.co/dos660YujC — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) January 23, 2019

You can’t make that stuff up!

Ah yes, the big money donations Democrats accepted from … (checks notes) Michael Bloomberg? https://t.co/5864MOE6N4 https://t.co/PgjgZLD5JO — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) January 23, 2019

Bro. You spent north of $100 million on the 2018 midterms. https://t.co/kNHSlRpB5G — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) January 23, 2019

Bloomberg *is* big money. — Bayou Millennial (@BayouMillennial) January 23, 2019

Maybe Bloomberg should make “Big Money” his nickname if he runs in 2020.