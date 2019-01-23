Remember the reports last year about Michael Bloomberg dropping some serious money on Democrat candidates for office?

Yesterday in Annapolis, the former NYC mayor and possible 2020 Dem presidential candidate said that kind of thing is a real problem in America, singling out Democrats for criticism:

Wow, that was as fast a turnaround as other Democrats’ spin on border barriers!

You can’t make that stuff up!

Maybe Bloomberg should make “Big Money” his nickname if he runs in 2020.

