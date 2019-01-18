Yesterday, a Democrat congressional delegation that was due to fly overseas was left high and dry after the White House informed them that they wouldn’t be able to use a military aircraft because of the shutdown. Judging from the following letter from the OMB acting director, members of Congress will be forced to use commercial flights if they insist on flying anywhere for the duration of the shutdown without permission from Trump’s chief of staff:

OMB letter says Congress can’t use gov’t aircraft during shutdown "without the express written approval of the White House Chief of Staff” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 18, 2019

OMB in new Friday letter to Congress bans all congressional delegations' use of government owned, rented, leased & chartered aircraft "without the express written approval of the White House Chief of Staff" while shutdown is ongoing. https://t.co/CDkSNG1sMa — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) January 18, 2019

Here’s the letter:

Acting OMB Director @RussVought45 sends letter to all Cabinet members that NO “government owned, rented, leased, or chartered aircraft” can transport any Congressional delegation, “without the express written approval of the White House Chief of Staff” during the gov’t shutdown pic.twitter.com/Nr8kc3Lu30 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 18, 2019

