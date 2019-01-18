There are still a lot of questions surrounding the Buzzfeed report about Trump, Michael Cohen and Trump Tower, but that’s not stopping some in the media from excitedly painting a “worst-case scenario” for Trump (and a “best-case scenario” for the Resistance). One such example is from CBS News’ Paula Reid:

"If this Buzzfeed News report is true… then we are likely on our way to possible impeachment proceedings because this is black and white, a very easily provable or chargeable crime," @paulareidcbs said on President Trump reportedly directing Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. pic.twitter.com/zpGvhy9Hg8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 18, 2019

There’s that word:

“If” dogs had guns there would be no squirrels……………… — Darkdonnie (@Darkdonnie) January 18, 2019

And “if” there were a more objective mainstream media we wouldn’t roll our eyes so hard.

This quote reminds me of my favorite Harbaughism: “not into the if this, if that scenario. If worms had machine guns birds would be scared of them.” https://t.co/GuYHjocWAO — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 18, 2019

"If"? If frogs had wings they wouldn't bump their asses. https://t.co/C6u57ITXPq — Milo™ (@chasbottom) January 18, 2019

Journalism today — Brain (@waddatwit) January 18, 2019

This is how the media work. Amplify stuff that might hurt the right… even though it's yet to be substantiated. #journalism https://t.co/jVPQlgNDwh — Doug Sheridan (@dougsheridan) January 18, 2019

Simply amazing.