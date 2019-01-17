As you now know, President Trump earlier grounded Nancy Pelosi and Dems when it came to using military planes for their travels, making them off-limits during the shutdown. However, if these reports are true there might even be some additional melting down on the Dem side of the aisle this week:

NEW: @NoahGrayCNN @KateBennett_DC @ElizLanders report @FLOTUS is currently in the air on her way to Florida for a pre-scheduled trip… on a government plane. — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 17, 2019

No government flight to Afghanistan for Pelosi & Co. But Melania's on her way to Florida… https://t.co/XB2mOX99HR — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) January 17, 2019

I am listening to air traffic control EXEC1F appears to be headed to Palm Beach. ATC just said they will have to do some serious vectoring to get the plane in line with the rest of the Palm Beach traffic. EXEC1F is typically the callsign for a plane with the first lady on it. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 17, 2019

Well, look at that…

Maybe Melania took Nancy’s plane? — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 17, 2019

Ha!

The dullards in the press seem to be missing the point. The issue at hand is people who possess the power to vote to end the impasse were set to leave DC to go out of the country. WTF are they doing leaving DC when they could vote to end the shutdown — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) January 17, 2019

The Dems better agree to a few billion for that wall so they can end the shutdown and get their travel perks back.