As we told you earlier today, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has asked President Trump to postpone the State of the Union address to Congress. Pelosi cited security problems:
Today, I wrote to @realDonaldTrump recommending that we delay the State of the Union until after government re-opens, as the @SecretService, the lead federal agency for #SOTU security, faces its 26th day without funding. https://t.co/K2oL8WGvqo pic.twitter.com/g3fIlxDbbK
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 16, 2019
Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino’s eyes rolled hard at Pelosi’s letter to Trump:
The Secret Service’s security plan for the SOTU will not change due to the partial shutdown. Pelosi knows this and yet she decided to fabricate a story in order to hurt Trump. Pathetic.
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 16, 2019
According to the Secret Service, they’d be on the job and ready:
Secret Service is fully ready to offer full protection during the #SOTU, a sr. law enforcement official tells @petewilliamsnbc.
"It's a no-fail mission," the official says.
Though USSS personnel are not being paid, the intelligence & protection functions are fully staffed. (1/2)
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 16, 2019
"We've been planning for this for months, as we always do. It didn't start up 29 days ago," the official said. (2/2)
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 16, 2019
Rep. Pelosi might plug her ears if anybody tries to read her those comments.
Pelosi hid from #AngelMoms yesterday–Moves to cancel #SOTU today, rather than sit on her hands as @POTUS introduces them at the SOTU show
— Terry_Jim 📻 Terry in CB (@Terry_Jim) January 16, 2019
Trump should rent an arena, have a rally and give a real SOTU of his own with the people and without the wacko freshman dems who would shout and disrupt one in the Capitol.
— JD Carpanzano (@JDCarpanzano) January 16, 2019
Our President should do his SOTU speech on the border with border patrol agents and invite Angel Moms. https://t.co/2ULfrxTYHS
— Jesse (@jrvera4) January 16, 2019
There are some other options.
