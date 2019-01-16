As we told you earlier today, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has asked President Trump to postpone the State of the Union address to Congress. Pelosi cited security problems:

Today, I wrote to @realDonaldTrump recommending that we delay the State of the Union until after government re-opens, as the @SecretService, the lead federal agency for #SOTU security, faces its 26th day without funding. https://t.co/K2oL8WGvqo pic.twitter.com/g3fIlxDbbK — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 16, 2019

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino’s eyes rolled hard at Pelosi’s letter to Trump:

The Secret Service’s security plan for the SOTU will not change due to the partial shutdown. Pelosi knows this and yet she decided to fabricate a story in order to hurt Trump. Pathetic. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 16, 2019

According to the Secret Service, they’d be on the job and ready:

Secret Service is fully ready to offer full protection during the #SOTU, a sr. law enforcement official tells @petewilliamsnbc.

"It's a no-fail mission," the official says.

Though USSS personnel are not being paid, the intelligence & protection functions are fully staffed. (1/2) — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 16, 2019

"We've been planning for this for months, as we always do. It didn't start up 29 days ago," the official said. (2/2) — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 16, 2019

Rep. Pelosi might plug her ears if anybody tries to read her those comments.

Pelosi hid from #AngelMoms yesterday–Moves to cancel #SOTU today, rather than sit on her hands as @POTUS introduces them at the SOTU show — Terry_Jim 📻 Terry in CB (@Terry_Jim) January 16, 2019

Trump should rent an arena, have a rally and give a real SOTU of his own with the people and without the wacko freshman dems who would shout and disrupt one in the Capitol. — JD Carpanzano (@JDCarpanzano) January 16, 2019

Our President should do his SOTU speech on the border with border patrol agents and invite Angel Moms. https://t.co/2ULfrxTYHS — Jesse (@jrvera4) January 16, 2019

There are some other options.

