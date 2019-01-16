As we told you earlier today, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has asked President Trump to postpone the State of the Union address to Congress. Pelosi cited security problems:

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino’s eyes rolled hard at Pelosi’s letter to Trump:

According to the Secret Service, they’d be on the job and ready:

Rep. Pelosi might plug her ears if anybody tries to read her those comments.

There are some other options.

