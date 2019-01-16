As Twitchy told you earlier today, there was quite a media feeding frenzy over Karen Pence’s new part-time teaching job at a Christian school in Virginia:

Seriously? Media meltdown over Christian ‘school that hired Karen Pence’ sends heads CRASHING to desks https://t.co/mRCRZ07joG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 16, 2019

The media immediately had its angle, which spread like wildfire:

The school that hired Karen Pence requires applicants to disavow gay marriage, trans identity https://t.co/WIxxYKa0qN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 16, 2019

Harvard Institute of Politics strategic adviser, WaPo Live editor & former reporter Lois Romano had a question about that:

How can this happen in America in 2019? https://t.co/OrjMdiEuk0 — Lois Romano (@loisromano) January 16, 2019

Anybody want to help with that one?

Because the First Amendment protects the rights of religious schools to teach their dogma, as reiterated in the Supreme Court decision Hosanna-Tabor v. EEOC, 565 US 171 (2012). https://t.co/kfE54G9daL — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 16, 2019

Religious liberty: how does it work? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 16, 2019

Do they realize how that sounds?

Washington Post editor demands to know why Christianity (and every other religion that doesn't condone libertinism) hasn't been banned yet. https://t.co/RwsRm8fwQ3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2019

She’s the editor of the Washington Post and doesn’t understand religious freedom. https://t.co/nhy6GLnaL2 — Sine Nomine (@namerankssn) January 16, 2019

Because this happened in America in 1791: pic.twitter.com/XZocugFXRz — The Captain's Blog (@williamnyy23) January 16, 2019

It’s like you think the bill of rights just suddenly doesn’t apply in 2019. — Hank the Tank (@hankito) January 16, 2019

The 1st Amendment. The 2nd Amendment keeps the first one in check, next. https://t.co/xZvACssAbI — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 16, 2019

Romano responded to a tweet making some of these points:

This is no big deal. Traditional religious people believe sex outside of marriage is wrong, ALL sex outside of marriage. The school's principles ban premarital heterosexual sex as well. So what? — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) January 16, 2019

Yes- I understand and I support everyone's right to worship as they see fit. But this discriminates against an entire class of people which would be illegal were it not for the fact that they are private institution. — Lois Romano (@loisromano) January 16, 2019

Well, there ya go:

Hint of the day.."private"… — webrown (@wbrown9444) January 16, 2019

