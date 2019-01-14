At times it seems as if James Comey and John Brennan serve as a tag team when it comes to dramatic tweets that often only serve as further confirmation of Trump’s accusations of Deep State bias existed in the U.S. government in 2016. Here’s today’s offering from former FBI Director James Comey:

This is not okay, not normal. That the witness intimidation continues while hundreds of thousands of honest public servants are without pay moves it from just outrageous to unconscionable. Can Republicans hear the past asking, “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?” — James Comey (@Comey) January 14, 2019

Irony spotters immediately entered the fray:

You deliberately leaked sensitive documents to the press using a cut-out. How dare you lecture anyone about sense of decency? — hypervista (@hypervista) January 14, 2019

Normal people, especially FBI directors don't leak information to NYT. — God Bless America 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ (@Ellen4Trump) January 14, 2019

Corrupt former FBI Directors shouldn't be bringing up decency. — ❌Jeff Johnson❌ (@JJ5840) January 14, 2019

Respectfully sir, it's beyond galling for you to impugn anyone's decency after your behavior. — Art Dunn (@wecatchbadguys) January 14, 2019

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. YOU admonishing ANYONE about decency? Absolute joke. — LME20 ⚾️ 🇺🇸 (@lmemerson20) January 14, 2019

It seems that Comey’s self-awareness remains hopelessly lost.

James Comey is such a very good person. So noble. He really is too good for us. We don't deserve his magnificence. https://t.co/5gS46aIkQV — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) January 14, 2019

I am sure James Comey agrees with you. — Brian Flood (@blflood) January 14, 2019

That’s very likely.

