At times it seems as if James Comey and John Brennan serve as a tag team when it comes to dramatic tweets that often only serve as further confirmation of Trump’s accusations of Deep State bias existed in the U.S. government in 2016. Here’s today’s offering from former FBI Director James Comey:

Irony spotters immediately entered the fray:

Trending

It seems that Comey’s self-awareness remains hopelessly lost.

That’s very likely.

***

Related:

WHOA: Byron York explains FBI blowback could be SEVERE after NYT reports Trump investigation was retaliation for firing Comey

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJames Comey