Hillary Clinton attempted to join the Resistance pile-on in the wake of a New York Times story alleging that the FBI opened a probe to look into whether President Trump was “working on behalf of Russia” after he fired James Comey:

Many found Hillary’s attempted mockery to be a cavalcade of self-unawareness:

We’re also old enough to remember just a few years ago when Obama mocked Mitt Romney over the Russia “threat” while Dems applauded wildly:

But at the end of the day…

Narrator: She wasn’t even close to getting over it.

***

