Hillary Clinton attempted to join the Resistance pile-on in the wake of a New York Times story alleging that the FBI opened a probe to look into whether President Trump was “working on behalf of Russia” after he fired James Comey:

Like I said: A puppet. https://t.co/BeBfYMJcic — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 14, 2019

Many found Hillary’s attempted mockery to be a cavalcade of self-unawareness:

thanks to your reset button right? — Bob Darrah (@Bob4Right) January 14, 2019

Did Russia write the emails they allegedly hacked? https://t.co/hLCnmpnXeS — The Original Hillbilly (@LauraLMonroe33) January 14, 2019

Have you returned all the money the Russians donated to the Clinton Foundation in light of their subsequent "attack on our democracy"….can we regain control of all the uranium you gave them? https://t.co/OOKahWxc1c — Rich Newton (@Rich_Newton_) January 14, 2019

We’re also old enough to remember just a few years ago when Obama mocked Mitt Romney over the Russia “threat” while Dems applauded wildly:

But at the end of the day…

Narrator: She wasn’t even close to getting over it.

