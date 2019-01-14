Judging from Chuck Schumer’s tone this morning, it sounds like he has no intention of negotiating with President Trump to end the shutdown, and he’s now in a desperate search for a way around the White House:

Schumer & Pelosi could end the shutdown immediately and end all the “suffering”:

But it doesn’t sound like Schumer’s going to have much luck convincing Mitch McConnell:

Good luck with that, Chuck!

