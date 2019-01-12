In a morning tweet, President Trump reminded Dems that he was in the White House any time they wanted to come and negotiate to end the shutdown:

Democrats should come back to Washington and work to end the Shutdown, while at the same time ending the horrible humanitarian crisis at our Southern Border. I am in the White House waiting for you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

For many Dems, they might not have been in a mood to go back to snowy DC, considering their weekend plans:

30 Dems in Puerto Rico with 109 lobbyists for weekend despite shutdown https://t.co/UNkoEPfLlE — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 12, 2019

While the government shutdown drags on, dozens of Congressional Democrats are staying at $289/night hotel in Puerto Rico this weekend and watching $350/ticket showings of Hamilton. https://t.co/9dhcbqg0hR pic.twitter.com/dPe9TxfNmE — Andrew Scurria (@AndrewScurria) January 11, 2019

30+ Democratic members of Congress in Puerto Rico with 109 lobbyists for the weekend despite shutdown. Hamilton cast party, lux resort, charter flights "to escape the cold and discuss our shared priorities." https://t.co/NEh1075yBZ — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 12, 2019

But it doesn’t look like the trip consisted entirely of meetings in stuffy conference rooms:

Spotted: Sen. Bob Menendez on the beach at a resort in Puerto Rico on Day 22 of the partial government shutdown. Reports say dozens of Dems are in PR for the CHC BOLD PAC winter retreat — including meetings on Maria cleanup, and a party with PR’s “Hamilton” cast. pic.twitter.com/6FaBYKPo4L — David McAlpine (@DavidMcAlpine) January 12, 2019

Democrats in Puerto Rico this weekend; partying with cast of Hamilton #Historyhasitseyesonyou https://t.co/WxiMOSM4pi — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 12, 2019

Senator Bob Menendez having conference on border crisis with “colleague” on the beach in Puerto Rico, three weeks into #DemocratShutdown pic.twitter.com/1Vqp3u8QUO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 12, 2019

They’re obviously talking about what to do about the shutdown. But the weather looks great!