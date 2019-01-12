In a morning tweet, President Trump reminded Dems that he was in the White House any time they wanted to come and negotiate to end the shutdown:

For many Dems, they might not have been in a mood to go back to snowy DC, considering their weekend plans:

Trending

But it doesn’t look like the trip consisted entirely of meetings in stuffy conference rooms:

They’re obviously talking about what to do about the shutdown. But the weather looks great!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border securityborder wallDemocratsDonald Trumpgovernment shutdown