President Trump’s trip to the Texas/Mexico border today had CNN’s Jim Acosta doing his best to help spread the Democrat talking points (but it backfired hilariously).
If you’re keeping score at home, @Hale_Razor has a summary of the Dem talking point evolution in just a couple months:
November: CARAVAN AT BORDER CRISIS!
December: KIDS ARE DYING IN BORDER PATROL CUSTODY CRISIS!
January: there's no border emergency, Trump is lying and grabbing power like a dictator everything is fine
It’s hard to keep up sometimes, isn’t it?
But @Acosta says there is no crisis at a Burger King at the wall. #BuildTheWall #WallsWork
Stay tuned for another Democrat narrative shift. You know it’s coming.