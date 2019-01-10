President Trump’s trip to the Texas/Mexico border today had CNN’s Jim Acosta doing his best to help spread the Democrat talking points (but it backfired hilariously).

If you’re keeping score at home, @Hale_Razor has a summary of the Dem talking point evolution in just a couple months:

November: CARAVAN AT BORDER CRISIS! December: KIDS ARE DYING IN BORDER PATROL CUSTODY CRISIS! January: there's no border emergency, Trump is lying and grabbing power like a dictator everything is fine — Razor (@hale_razor) January 10, 2019

It’s hard to keep up sometimes, isn’t it?

But @Acosta says there is no crisis at a Burger King at the wall. #BuildTheWall #WallsWork — Dreg of Society (@MildlyJoel) January 10, 2019

Stay tuned for another Democrat narrative shift. You know it’s coming.