Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s response to President Trump’s Oval Office speech about border security was all the rage, and MSNBC says the ratings were pretty big:

Ok, but how many of those viewers just stuck around for the memes?

Trending

To many, it was so hilariously bad that it was impossible to look away.

Fact check: TRUE.

