Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi’s response to President Trump’s Oval Office speech about border security was all the rage, and MSNBC says the ratings were pretty big:

The internet may have memed Speaker Pelosi and Sen. Schumer's response to President Trump's national address on immigration, but the Democratic leaders beat the president in the TV ratings https://t.co/d84q3VCpUz — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 10, 2019

Ok, but how many of those viewers just stuck around for the memes?

More people will tune in to watch a train wreck than anything else. We watched to mock, not to praise. Only the cult followers thought this was a good look. https://t.co/ORHShiHkbV — RatioHunter (@TheRatioHunter) January 10, 2019

For the same reason people stop to stare at train wrecks. https://t.co/P0NmkY6gNo — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 10, 2019

To many, it was so hilariously bad that it was impossible to look away.

LMAO, like this matters. All of America was laughing at these morons. https://t.co/XDOEpQvOJK — JWF (@JammieWF) January 10, 2019

90 percent were there for the meme .. https://t.co/EKAnFUMryr — E.xu (@Exu88259594) January 10, 2019

They were getting memed on social media before they were even done talking!🤣🤣 — Bianca~Marie✨ (@Miss1Bianca) January 10, 2019

Fact check: TRUE.