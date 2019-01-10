As we’ve told you, President Trump is in Texas at the southern border explaining his plan for a border wall while CNN’s Jim Acosta is on the scene to provide some rebuttal on behalf of the Democrats. Meanwhile, Rep. Ted Lieu tried to mock Trump’s call for a border wall with another story from up north:

110 pounds of the opioid fentanyl was seized in the Port of Philadelphia. This is why we need a wall on the southern border. Oh wait …. https://t.co/qFii4g8UdT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 10, 2019

Because one problem exists, does that mean the other one doesn’t? Lieu might want to put up a wall to keep out reality checks:

110 lbs, still too much but —

"U.S. Border Patrol seized over 3,500 pounds of opioids—including 286 pounds of fentanyl—between 2013-2017, primarily at the Southern Border. “ https://t.co/7aCieLgfpS Senate report: https://t.co/kPJ4DjIA62 https://t.co/MOTLPoKofH — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 10, 2019

1. Article is from July

2. Trump knows fentanyl comes from China

3. NYT fact check confirmed 90% heroin comes from Mexico

4. issue is that heroin comes through port of entry in trucks, etc. and wall won't stop it

But good tweet. https://t.co/uNpuCtMD0r — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 10, 2019

Mark Lieu’s tweet down as yet another fail.

Leftist Logic: People smuggle drugs into city ports, thus we should enable the other smugglers across the southern boarder #BuildTheWall #MAGA #LeftistLogic #Leftists https://t.co/J1TLLI2B6U — Hypertrad (@hypertrad) January 10, 2019

Any what do yo have to say about this?https://t.co/LQz43WtICD — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) January 10, 2019

Whoever retweets this ridiculous take of Ted’s is an idiot. — T.R. (@ctsa) January 10, 2019

Over 13,000 retweets so far.