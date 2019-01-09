Senator Lindsey Graham is the new chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and he named one of his highest priorities:

I’m honored to be selected as Chairman of @senjudiciary. I will do my best to continue down the path charted by Senator Grassley of having a fair and vibrant committee process. The confirmation of conservative judges will be one of my top priorities as Chairman. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 9, 2019

Guess who got a bit freaked out by that:

Reminder: @LindseyGrahamSC voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh — just one barometer of how he'll continue to push through judges who are bad for our health, rights, and communities. #ProtectOurCourts pic.twitter.com/UFSRj1xO8W — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) January 9, 2019

They’re still reeling from Kavanaugh, and so far for no particular reason. It’s going to be quite a “pass the popcorn” kind of year.

That's my Lindsey Graham 2.0. https://t.co/mqv1DijWIq — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 9, 2019

LOL.