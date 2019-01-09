Today is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and Sen. Bill Cassidy is observing the occasion by thanking law enforcement and calling out Democrats fomenting fear about the country’s border agents to forward their political causes:

And with that, it was on:

And how about some praise for what officers really do?

Consider the Dem critics STEAMROLLED on this day.

