Today is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and Sen. Bill Cassidy is observing the occasion by thanking law enforcement and calling out Democrats fomenting fear about the country’s border agents to forward their political causes:

On #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay it’s sad to see Democrats still calling to #AbolishICE. Last night @AOC falsely said “a child died in ICE custody” and accused ICE officers of “systematically violat[ing] human rights.” — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 9, 2019

And with that, it was on:

Blaming border patrol (CBP) for the tragic death of a child who was brought on an extremely dangerous journey is wrong & ignores the facts. Obama 2014: "Do not send your children to the borders. If they do make it, they'll get sent back. More importantly, they may not make it.” pic.twitter.com/Hmk06orfrQ — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 9, 2019

Border patrol officers tried to save the children. The father of Felipe Gomez Alonzo declined medical treatment https://t.co/GdBOodWiAB The father of Jakelin Caal Maquin “has no complaints with how U.S. agents treated them” https://t.co/OItrDD2iEF — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 9, 2019

The truth is that ICE officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the human rights of American citizens. They take dangerous gang members and deadly drugs off our streets. They rescue women and children from ruthless human traffickers. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 9, 2019

And how about some praise for what officers really do?

Last year ICE literally deported a REAL Nazi from @AOC’s congressional district. But she can’t side with the men and women of ICE? https://t.co/C0LfmrBdsJ #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 9, 2019

In southern California, nearly 40% of ICE officers are Latino. Overall, more than 21% of ICE officers are Hispanic. Latinos make up more than 50% of border patrol officers. Demonizing them as criminals is disgusting. #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 9, 2019

This #LawEnforcementAppreciationDay is a good time for every member of Congress to read up and understand the responsibilities of the workers some seek to smear: https://t.co/bZvKsbpBxK — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 9, 2019

THANK YOU to our great law enforcement. Never apologize for being you, for doing your job, for protecting our country. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 9, 2019

Consider the Dem critics STEAMROLLED on this day.

