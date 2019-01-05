Donald Trump hasn’t yet been in office for two full years, but a recent Gallup poll found that more people than ever say they’d like to leave the country:

At least they said they’d like to leave the country, but most aren’t following through for some reason.

Do they realize Trump’s proposed border wall is to keep people from entering the country illegally, but they’d still be free to leave?

Maybe they’re just hanging around and waiting for California to finally secede.

