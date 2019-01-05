As we told you this morning, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is now in Iowa laying the foundation for her presidential campaign, and at one event she tweeted a video showing an extremely high speed loop of the overflow line:
First event in Iowa, first overflow line in Iowa! pic.twitter.com/VGLKONVxoJ
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 4, 2019
We assume that was an early attempt to signal President Trump that two can play the mega-rally game. However,
Here is the video slowed down 1/1024 speed.
As you can see there's about 86 people. pic.twitter.com/tbjpaS8NQx
— Mike (@Fuctupmind) January 5, 2019
That’s certainly not as visually deceptive as the original high-speed version, and it’s not as nausea-inducing either!
The best part of the Elizabeth Warren video of the crowd in Iowa, is if you watch very carefully, there are open parking spots. https://t.co/oX5ZB5H2A7
— Mike (@Fuctupmind) January 5, 2019
LOL – Great job Mike !!
The 2020 presidential run will be epic. https://t.co/X8a5VUeojT
— Steel (@Steel_Ironwork) January 5, 2019
I . CAN'T . STOP . LAUGHING!! 😆 https://t.co/CGBGD8DTCw
— PERFORMANCE PROFITS ⭐⭐⭐ (@PPKnoxtn) January 5, 2019
SO FREAKIN' EPIC! 😂👏 https://t.co/SE72PAlMky
— Laura Laird (@americaromania) January 5, 2019
The 2020 campaign is going to be a blast.