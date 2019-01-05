As we told you this morning, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is now in Iowa laying the foundation for her presidential campaign, and at one event she tweeted a video showing an extremely high speed loop of the overflow line:

First event in Iowa, first overflow line in Iowa! pic.twitter.com/VGLKONVxoJ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 4, 2019

We assume that was an early attempt to signal President Trump that two can play the mega-rally game. However,

Here is the video slowed down 1/1024 speed. As you can see there's about 86 people. pic.twitter.com/tbjpaS8NQx — Mike (@Fuctupmind) January 5, 2019

That’s certainly not as visually deceptive as the original high-speed version, and it’s not as nausea-inducing either!

The best part of the Elizabeth Warren video of the crowd in Iowa, is if you watch very carefully, there are open parking spots. https://t.co/oX5ZB5H2A7 — Mike (@Fuctupmind) January 5, 2019

LOL – Great job Mike !!

The 2020 presidential run will be epic. https://t.co/X8a5VUeojT — Steel (@Steel_Ironwork) January 5, 2019

The 2020 campaign is going to be a blast.