As we told you this morning, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is now in Iowa laying the foundation for her presidential campaign, and at one event she tweeted a video showing an extremely high speed loop of the overflow line:

We assume that was an early attempt to signal President Trump that two can play the mega-rally game. However,

Trending

That’s certainly not as visually deceptive as the original high-speed version, and it’s not as nausea-inducing either!

The 2020 campaign is going to be a blast.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignElizabeth Warreniowa