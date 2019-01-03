Rep. Nancy Pelosi was elected Speaker of the House earlier today, and in her first speech after regaining the gavel, Pelosi stressed protecting “God’s creation”:

In her first speech as House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi frames new environmental push in explicitly religious terms, saying "We must be good stewards of God's creation." — Daniel Burke (@BurkeCNN) January 3, 2019

Aside from Pelosi making climate change alarmism sound like a religion, there was the part where she spoke of the need to protect “God’s creation.” But there are exceptions of course:

Honored to receive the Margaret Sanger Award from @PPFAQ last night and to join them in championing women's health: pic.twitter.com/xlgMVsr8S0 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 28, 2014

Pelosi also pledged transparency in her speech on the House floor today:

PELOSI: "We respect the truth… transparency will be the order of the day." pic.twitter.com/hgtZ3QTy36 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2019

Nancy Pelosi: 'Transparency will be the order of the day' https://t.co/ZWS4aykhfm pic.twitter.com/qhGUfDCpkI — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 3, 2019

Oh come one! Remember Pelosi’s notorious line a few years ago when she was pitching Obamacare?

From the same person that said "We have to pass the bill to see what's in it" psssssstt…nobody believes you Nancy. — ThulsaDoom (@raggman) January 3, 2019

Others shared our reaction as well:

Pelosi’s starting her latest Speaker tenure as self-unaware as ever!