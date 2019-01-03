Rep. Nancy Pelosi was elected Speaker of the House earlier today, and in her first speech after regaining the gavel, Pelosi stressed protecting “God’s creation”:

Aside from Pelosi making climate change alarmism sound like a religion, there was the part where she spoke of the need to protect “God’s creation.” But there are exceptions of course:

Trending

Pelosi also pledged transparency in her speech on the House floor today:

Oh come one! Remember Pelosi’s notorious line a few years ago when she was pitching Obamacare?

Others shared our reaction as well:

Pelosi’s starting her latest Speaker tenure as self-unaware as ever!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Nancy PelosiSpeaker of the House