Rep. Nancy Pelosi was elected Speaker of the House earlier today, and in her first speech after regaining the gavel, Pelosi stressed protecting “God’s creation”:
In her first speech as House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi frames new environmental push in explicitly religious terms, saying "We must be good stewards of God's creation."
— Daniel Burke (@BurkeCNN) January 3, 2019
Aside from Pelosi making climate change alarmism sound like a religion, there was the part where she spoke of the need to protect “God’s creation.” But there are exceptions of course:
Honored to receive the Margaret Sanger Award from @PPFAQ last night and to join them in championing women's health: pic.twitter.com/xlgMVsr8S0
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 28, 2014
Pelosi also pledged transparency in her speech on the House floor today:
PELOSI: "We respect the truth… transparency will be the order of the day." pic.twitter.com/hgtZ3QTy36
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2019
Nancy Pelosi: 'Transparency will be the order of the day' https://t.co/ZWS4aykhfm pic.twitter.com/qhGUfDCpkI
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 3, 2019
Oh come one! Remember Pelosi’s notorious line a few years ago when she was pitching Obamacare?
From the same person that said "We have to pass the bill to see what's in it"
psssssstt…nobody believes you Nancy.
— ThulsaDoom (@raggman) January 3, 2019
Others shared our reaction as well:
— Lady Liberty🗽🇺🇸🔴 (@LadyConserv) January 3, 2019
Pelosi’s starting her latest Speaker tenure as self-unaware as ever!