Hillary Clinton superfan was obviously highly disappointed in her 2016 loss, but he seems to think that a Republican woman like Nikki Haley might find more success. Here’s why (beverage warning):

Trending

Hey, everybody knows Republicans get a field day with the press while the Democrats are unfairly scrutinized by the mainstream media, right? Wait, does anybody really believe that?

There’s the laugh of the day!

Yeah, we’re totally convinced that a Republican like Nikki Haley would receive an Obama level of fawning from the mainstream media. *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary Clintonmainstream mediaPeter Daou