With Democrats about to take control of the House of Representatives, the alarm is now sounding even louder about doing something about climate change. With the renewed push to force a new “green” agenda into existence comes the resurgence of Al Gore, who continues to make the media rounds:

“We have rallied, as human beings, to do what’s right. But the chips are down now, and we have to get serious about confronting this global emergency.” Former VP @algore underlines the threat of climate change: https://t.co/5DgxG331he pic.twitter.com/BY6doRukUZ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 1, 2019

Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, wishes Gore had been elected in 2000 so things would be different, or something:

We could have had this man as President. Imagine if we'd acted on the climate crisis 18 years ago. https://t.co/lzsdRzJu8r — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 1, 2019

Considering the dates on some of Gore’s doomsday predictions have expired, this entire discussion should be moot:

If we'd acted on it 18 years ago, maybe the seas wouldn't have risen in 2008 and engulfed our coastal cities as predicted. I'm tweeting from under water, BTW. Because drowned. https://t.co/LUzZ0ems2t — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 2, 2019

LOL!

Acted how exactly?

What 18 years ago could we have done to impact whatever it is you are convinced is happening? https://t.co/Sawvg0nQaQ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 2, 2019

Millions of dollars in sham Carbon Credits cash wouldn’t have flowed into his pockets? https://t.co/C9iKvb0SJw — Nieds Dead Horse (@NDH_j_m_f) January 2, 2019

Nobody should weep for Al Gore, because he’s doing just fine for himself.