With Democrats about to take control of the House of Representatives, the alarm is now sounding even louder about doing something about climate change. With the renewed push to force a new “green” agenda into existence comes the resurgence of Al Gore, who continues to make the media rounds:

Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, wishes Gore had been elected in 2000 so things would be different, or something:

Considering the dates on some of Gore’s doomsday predictions have expired, this entire discussion should be moot:

LOL!

Nobody should weep for Al Gore, because he’s doing just fine for himself.

