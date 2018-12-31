As we hit the final day of 2018, it’s time to look back at a prediction that was made rather confidently but isn’t happening:

This hasn't aged well. Not well at all. https://t.co/nQ6X6kQQnK — Paul Bryan (@NationalistWave) December 31, 2018

Sure hasn’t!

Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before his birthday on 12-31-18. If you doubt my prediction, please check my record over the last 7 months. #Winning — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 11, 2018

He might want to stop saying “check my record”:

This didn't age well … oh.. wait .. we still have 10 hours to go! Maybe the feds are on their way!#Losing https://t.co/blqLhwj7F9 — Just Me (@SomewhatHopeful) December 31, 2018

Another tweet from the “that tweet didn’t age well” file. https://t.co/uKqiKGUxBW — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) December 31, 2018

This matches his record over the last 7 months https://t.co/KnSaY97k3M — Mike Suckerberg (@MiKeUltra6) December 31, 2018

Well, this didn't age well. What a way to close your record for the year. https://t.co/fu9SMIEkrD — Sam Chen (@SamChen220) December 31, 2018

Be careful. There may come a time when "check my record" may not be the words you want to use. — Boston T. Party (@BostonTParty3) December 31, 2018

And that time is now.

***

Related:

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti lands a new client who’ll blow the lid off Trump’s Russian collusion