As we hit the final day of 2018, it’s time to look back at a prediction that was made rather confidently but isn’t happening:
This hasn't aged well. Not well at all. https://t.co/nQ6X6kQQnK
Sure hasn’t!
Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before his birthday on 12-31-18. If you doubt my prediction, please check my record over the last 7 months. #Winning
He might want to stop saying “check my record”:
This didn't age well … oh.. wait .. we still have 10 hours to go! Maybe the feds are on their way!#Losing https://t.co/blqLhwj7F9
Another tweet from the “that tweet didn’t age well” file. https://t.co/uKqiKGUxBW
This matches his record over the last 7 months https://t.co/KnSaY97k3M
Well, this didn't age well. What a way to close your record for the year. https://t.co/fu9SMIEkrD
Be careful. There may come a time when "check my record" may not be the words you want to use.
And that time is now.
