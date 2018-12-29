Early next month Nancy Pelosi will take over again as Speaker of the House, and that line of succession has Howard Dean tossing coins into the anti-Trump wishing well:

That is actually possible. Trump has to be removed, which is not far fetched. Then Pence has to go. Case has not been made. If that happens, however, we will welcome President Pelosi. https://t.co/nA9DpypNWj — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) December 28, 2018

Just a little late December Resistance dreamin’ from the former Vermont governor and Democrat presidential candidate:

Howard Dean goes full "arrggghhhhhhhhh!!!!!' https://t.co/iGD5XAQuWW — BruceMajors (@BruceMajors4) December 29, 2018

Yet again!

This is not going to happen. https://t.co/9QLKfFg1jI — Rachel 🌩 (@herenowhere3) December 28, 2018

Howard, you of all people should know that it will take 67 Senate votes to remove Trump and/or Pence. That will never happen. Only two Presidents have ever been impeached and neither was convicted. This is a pipe dream. Don't waste everyone's time tweeting this crap again. — Chris Bryant (@ChrisBryant1973) December 28, 2018

