When the Democrats take over control of the House early next month, there will be a committee dedicated to man-made climate change. Nancy Pelosi made the announcement earlier today:

It is with great enthusiasm that I appoint @USRepKCastor as the Chair of our new Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. We know she will bring great experience, energy & urgency to confronting this existential threat. https://t.co/PtKVsvvxXk pic.twitter.com/Ow3ukDfTuS — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 28, 2018

Rep. Castor says she’s ready for the challenge:

I am humbled by Speaker-designate Pelosi’s confidence in me to lead the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. She is correct to reinstitute the Committee and urge action to address this dire and costly crisis. https://t.co/lz8WbnLSut — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) December 28, 2018

However, the committee likely won’t have subpoena power, but at least it’s got an impressive sounding name.

Hilarious new name for the House global warming committee. https://t.co/KFwOozJO32 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 28, 2018

Pelosi looks forward to taking over as House Speaker and kicking off a committee to figure out what to do about emissions… such as those caused by flying to Hawaii:

Nancy Pelosi Is Spending Shutdown at Hawaii Resort https://t.co/Fk6asMVBrG via @BrentScher — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 28, 2018

The government is closed, but @NancyPelosi is sipping daiquiris on the beaches of Hawaii https://t.co/LPlvBOEPKT — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 28, 2018

Pelosi is reportedly vacationing at a five-star resort.

Pelosi, who is taking a completely unnecessary fossil-fueled vacation in Hawaii, thinks there is a "Climate Crisis"; she claims trace CO2 is an "existential threat" #WTF https://t.co/E5PjXVsTxO https://t.co/LkEJts1hdA — Tom Nelson (@tan123) December 28, 2018

We expected nothing less.