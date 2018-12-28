When the Democrats take over control of the House early next month, there will be a committee dedicated to man-made climate change. Nancy Pelosi made the announcement earlier today:

Rep. Castor says she’s ready for the challenge:

However, the committee likely won’t have subpoena power, but at least it’s got an impressive sounding name.

Pelosi looks forward to taking over as House Speaker and kicking off a committee to figure out what to do about emissions… such as those caused by flying to Hawaii:

Pelosi is reportedly vacationing at a five-star resort.

We expected nothing less.

