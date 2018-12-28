Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu’s anti-Trump Resistance is well documented, and that continued with this tweet in response to the president’s latest comments about border security:

Dear @realDonaldTrump: A 5 hour border shutdown at just one port of entry cost businesses $5.3 million. Got any more stupid threats? If not, then end your #TrumpShutdown. Stop acting like a spoiled child. You are the President of the United States of America. Act like it. https://t.co/9Mr28ermpa — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 28, 2018

Considering what happened in Lieu’s state of California, Fox News’ Ed Henry wondered if the congressman would care to comment:

Congressman — doing a story on reaction from lawmakers in California to the killing of police officer Ronil Singh — have you sent any tweets or full statements on police officer killed in your home state? https://t.co/PQZAfdqbEp — Ed Henry (@edhenry) December 28, 2018

Excellent question! A man in the country illegally is the suspect in the killing of a police officer in California:

We want to see this face all over Twitter until he is caught — he is the suspect in the senseless killing of Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh. You will be caught… pic.twitter.com/CfuNNC076z — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 27, 2018

Maybe Lieu should consider reality before mocking anybody else’s concerns about border security.

Excellent Ed! — Patriot Paulette (@LadyEmeraldStar) December 28, 2018

Ed Henry with the smack down…@tedlieu waiting on your comment pic.twitter.com/NKdqv9kLfC — Beth Crabbe (@bcrabbe03) December 28, 2018

Ted is truly a Man suffering from TDS. https://t.co/Jkf0UtLf20 — Patrick (@ravens755) December 28, 2018

