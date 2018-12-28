Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu’s anti-Trump Resistance is well documented, and that continued with this tweet in response to the president’s latest comments about border security:

Considering what happened in Lieu’s state of California, Fox News’ Ed Henry wondered if the congressman would care to comment:

Excellent question! A man in the country illegally is the suspect in the killing of a police officer in California:

Maybe Lieu should consider reality before mocking anybody else’s concerns about border security.

