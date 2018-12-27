All eyes have been on the stock market lately after a big plunge earlier in the week followed by a bit of a recovery later on, but meteorologist and climate change alarmist Eric Holthaus said even if it gets really bad, people should remember it’s all for the best:

Believe it or not, that’s not going to win over many hearts and minds!

Venezuela’s pretty awesome by that standard as well.

And Holthaus realized that, as evidenced by a message for anybody too greedy to question somebody rooting for an economic skid:

So that’s the choice? Your 401k collapses or everybody dies? Sounds a lot like the warnings about tax cuts and net neutrality repeal.

Tags: Climate changeEric Holthausglobal warming