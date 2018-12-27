All eyes have been on the stock market lately after a big plunge earlier in the week followed by a bit of a recovery later on, but meteorologist and climate change alarmist Eric Holthaus said even if it gets really bad, people should remember it’s all for the best:

Worried about the stock market? Don't be. There's solid evidence that an economic downturn could be good for the planet. Over the past 40 years or so, the only times the world has (temporarily) decreased emissions has come during economic recessions.https://t.co/M52srJZRSl — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) December 28, 2018

Believe it or not, that’s not going to win over many hearts and minds!

By this standard, North Korea is a paradise — Jason (@jasonpuckett) December 28, 2018

Venezuela’s pretty awesome by that standard as well.

cmon', people will lose their livelihood over an economic downturn. if you pit economics vs. enviroment lots of people will pick having a job — Asking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Obnobs) December 28, 2018

Sorry this is the wrong message to preach if you need an economic disaster to have your plan work. If an economic disaster is the only thing that makes your plan work, you’re doing it wrong! — Twitch = xxitalia12xx (@xxitalia12xx) December 28, 2018

Yeah!!!!!! We will be broke and can't pay our bills, but emissions will be down!!! https://t.co/XP8SGL6Ydp — Yellow Labs 🗣👤 (@MarcExec) December 28, 2018

"I would prefer that people work until they're 80 because they can't save for retirement so we can have slightly lower emissions for 10 years." That's how dumb you sound. — Jimmy Carter Fan Account (@Peanut_Farmer39) December 28, 2018

uhh i dont think this is winning anyone over — Senior Analyst (@IdahoBones) December 28, 2018

And Holthaus realized that, as evidenced by a message for anybody too greedy to question somebody rooting for an economic skid:

So that’s the choice? Your 401k collapses or everybody dies? Sounds a lot like the warnings about tax cuts and net neutrality repeal.