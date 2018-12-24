Another day brings with it another expression of extreme concern about “wealth inequality” from Bernie Sanders:
Wealth inequality is a profound moral issue this country must address. The richest 3 Americans cannot continue owning more wealth than the bottom half of our country, while over 40% cannot afford the basics to live.
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 24, 2018
You might not be surprised to know that a many had thoughts about that sentiment, considering the source:
You own 3 houses and travel on private jets. The top/government owning everything is the definition of socialism https://t.co/rECgsDuxRp
— Clay Harless (@charless55) December 24, 2018
Can I have one of your houses then. I have none houses https://t.co/5CSdkSRkEq
— Mistletoe MP 🌺 (@minor_point) December 24, 2018
You are a career politician who owns three houses. I can’t take your opinion seriously. https://t.co/8yZ3Wzagze
— Erik Sundberg (@sunny_roberto) December 24, 2018
From which of your three houses did you tweet this? https://t.co/wQocBOl7UR
— Deplorable Dan (@DanSpomer) December 24, 2018
The richest Americans enjoy cheap cheap labor via illegal immigration. If you want wages to rise…
BUILD THE FREAKING WALL. https://t.co/LvaBRzXbPM
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) December 24, 2018
When it comes to criticizing how the “one percent” live, Sanders should at least demonstrate a little self-awareness first.
Bernie and Jane Sanders purchase 3rd home for $575k, no mortgage recorded. @Jasper_Craven https://t.co/Ec0twJNFlD
— VTDigger (@vtdigger) August 18, 2016
Sen. Bernie Sanders 2018 re-election campaign spent almost $300,000 on private jet service for a nine-day, nine-state campaign swing https://t.co/0iMjETXpE1
— VTDigger (@vtdigger) December 7, 2018
The 99%? Bernie Sanders Earns More Than $1 Million For Second Year In A Row https://t.co/QiMXqEvVDr pic.twitter.com/0r8Q5aZyP3
— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2018
Hypocrisy? What hypocrisy??