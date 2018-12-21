The Supreme Court weighed in on a Trump administration request concerning asylum claims from people who entered the U.S. illegally. The vote was 5-4, and one justice sided with the liberal judges. Maybe you won’t be shocked:

You might recall that Roberts was also the swing vote on a ruling about the Obamacare mandate.

One of John Roberts’ newest fans Chuck Schumer will be pleased.