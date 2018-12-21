Hey look, the Huffington Post has sounded an alarm about the Trump administration’s effect on the unborn babies of Latino parents:

First, there’s a “baby steps” element that is good news:

Trending

Nice! However, last year, the Huffington Post had an anti-Trump spin that was diametrically opposed to their newfound concern for the unborn:

Well damn! HuffPost sure has ALL the anti-Trump bases covered with those two stories just over a year apart.

