Hey look, the Huffington Post has sounded an alarm about the Trump administration’s effect on the unborn babies of Latino parents:

Trump’s immigration enforcement tactics are fomenting fear and that's harming the health of Latino parents, children and even unborn babies. https://t.co/wy5AM6KiKD — HuffPost (@HuffPost) December 21, 2018

First, there’s a “baby steps” element that is good news:

BREAKING: The unborn are “babies” now https://t.co/0oa46dwMIq — Jason (@jasonelevation) December 22, 2018

Welcome to the pro-life movement, HuffPost https://t.co/HUujMot8NK — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 22, 2018

Nice! However, last year, the Huffington Post had an anti-Trump spin that was diametrically opposed to their newfound concern for the unborn:

"Jane Doe" got her abortion. Trump policy will still block them for other immigrant teens. https://t.co/GgREvZ01Cu pic.twitter.com/GklKWtOO1s — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 26, 2017

Well damn! HuffPost sure has ALL the anti-Trump bases covered with those two stories just over a year apart.