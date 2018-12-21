Hillary Clinton has decided to weigh in on the recent news about President Trump’s plans and the resignation of SecDef James Mattis, and it’s another nominee for the “You Should Sit This One Out” Hall of Fame:

Self-awareness takes another holiday!

Trending

But surely Hillary would really prefer if everybody would forget about all that.

But there’s always this:

Ouch!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaHillary ClintonIranJames MattisLibyaRussiaSyria