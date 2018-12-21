The House of Representatives included $5.7 billion in a new funding bill for President Trump’s border wall, but it’s likely going to be held up in the Senate. Sen. Chuck Schumer said today that the wall isn’t going to happen:

"President Trump, you will not get your wall … you're not getting you wall today, next week or on Jan. 3 when Democrats take control of the House" — Schumer — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) December 21, 2018

"So, President Trump, you will not get your wall," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says. "Abandon your shutdown strategy. You're not getting the wall today, next week, or on January 3 when Democrats take control of the House." https://t.co/hedcFUtfMi pic.twitter.com/71HCTAiGHw — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 21, 2018

If a deal can’t be made a partial government shutdown would start at midnight. Trump says it’s all on the Dems now:

The Democrats now own the shutdown! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

Stay tuned!