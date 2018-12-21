The House of Representatives included $5.7 billion in a new funding bill for President Trump’s border wall, but it’s likely going to be held up in the Senate. Sen. Chuck Schumer said today that the wall isn’t going to happen:

Trending

If a deal can’t be made a partial government shutdown would start at midnight. Trump says it’s all on the Dems now:

Stay tuned!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border securityborder wallChuck SchumerDonald Trumpillegal immigrationMitch McConnell