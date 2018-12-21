President Trump has indicated that he is planning to pull American forces out of Afghanistan in the near future, and former Democrat presidential candidate and ex-governor of Vermont, Howard Dean, doesn’t think that’s a good idea at all:

By withdrawing our troops from Afghanistan you are condemning millions of women to the Stone Age. No education, no choice about who they marry. They will become property when the Taliban takes over. Is that what you really want Ro? https://t.co/7VR9ZJUz8W — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) December 21, 2018

It seems that Dean has changed his mind in the last few years:

This took 10 seconds to find: https://t.co/nBJzSF6hA5 — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) December 21, 2018

That hasn’t aged well in light of Dean’s recent comments:

He wanted to leave Afghanistan in 2011. pic.twitter.com/nq2fn3LAsQ — C.D. Moore (@FredasBoss) December 21, 2018

“I actually supported the president when he sent extra troops to Afghanistan, But I’ve come to believe that’s not a winnable war.”

Howard Dean 2011 — Freeta Goodholm (@Ihate_Airplanes) December 21, 2018

In 2011, @GovHowardDean wanted American troops out of Afghanistan. In Dec 2018, he wants the troops to stay. I guess cuz TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/h70wKsMBa3 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) December 21, 2018

If Trump had said he was going to ramp up the number of troops in Afghanistan we’re guessing Dean would have found a reason to criticize that decision as well.

Anti-war dude now totally pro-war. There isn't a single honorable person left in politics. https://t.co/dtEbmvKUgD — Not Merry Smattsmas (@mdrache) December 21, 2018

All together now…

YEEARRRGHH!