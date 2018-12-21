President Trump has indicated that he is planning to pull American forces out of Afghanistan in the near future, and former Democrat presidential candidate and ex-governor of Vermont, Howard Dean, doesn’t think that’s a good idea at all:

It seems that Dean has changed his mind in the last few years:

That hasn’t aged well in light of Dean’s recent comments:

If Trump had said he was going to ramp up the number of troops in Afghanistan we’re guessing Dean would have found a reason to criticize that decision as well.

All together now…

YEEARRRGHH!

Tags: AfghanistanDonald TrumpHoward DeanJames MattisSyriaWhite House