Secretary of Defense James Mattis obviously had some major disagreement with President Trump which prompted him to submit his resignation on Thursday. Among the point of apparent contention are Trump’s intent to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, and possibly plans to draw down America’s presence in Afghanistan.

The Washington Post’s “conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin thinks, in an op-ed, that it’s time for Congress to get much more aggressive in light of this week’s news:

Congress must reassert its sole authority to wage war, denying Trump the legitimacy to unilaterally launch first strikes. In addition, it is essential to subpoena the translator’s notes from Helsinki to determine what, if any, pledges Trump gave Putin https://t.co/YnHJnbvpNj — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 21, 2018

There are people who are somewhat confused, considering the controversy is mostly over Trump’s apparent plans to bring U.S. personnel home instead of launching new operations.

Everyone is totally fine with the executive branch unilaterally starting wars, but God forbid it should unilaterally end one https://t.co/WDk2LUDBNP — Anna Adams (@unrealAnnaAdams) December 21, 2018

If congress had reasserted its authority to wage war, we wouldn't be in this mess in the first place https://t.co/fuAXNxpd6g — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) December 21, 2018

Funny you never said this both times he bombed Syria and when Obama bombed 7 different countries… https://t.co/fgr0h4dXqW — Denvarchist (@Rothbard_IRA) December 21, 2018

Pay attention! He's pulling OUT of Syria. Mattis does not like this. Let him go. Your irrationality is showing. — Gary D Foster (@scoutks) December 21, 2018

Up next: Who will Trump nominate to replace Mattis?