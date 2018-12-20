Secretary of Defense James Mattis obviously had some major disagreement with President Trump which prompted him to submit his resignation on Thursday. Among the point of apparent contention are Trump’s intent to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, and possibly plans to draw down America’s presence in Afghanistan.

The Washington Post’s “conservative” blogger Jennifer Rubin thinks, in an op-ed, that it’s time for Congress to get much more aggressive in light of this week’s news:

There are people who are somewhat confused, considering the controversy is mostly over Trump’s apparent plans to bring U.S. personnel home instead of launching new operations.

Up next: Who will Trump nominate to replace Mattis?

