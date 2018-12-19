Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell is a potential 2020 presidential candidate, and he recently made waves after reminding pro-2nd Amendment folks who might resist any gun confiscation effort who has the nukes. Swalwell’s comments earned him the cover of an NRA-published magazine, and he’s darn proud of it:

Living in the @NRA’s head & on the cover of their magazine! But they mischaracterized my position. My plan to ban assault weapons is not “hollow.” It’s very real & the public is with me. And sorry, the “1st Freedom” is not unregulated gun ownership. It’s life. #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/C8GFfxN95C — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 19, 2018

The self-awareness is NOT strong with this one.

So you’re pro life when will you announce you want to defund Planned parenthood — Randy (@texaspa7) December 19, 2018

Whoops!

#1 freedom is life? Going after the pro-life vote now? Interesting. — WetHog (@WetHog) December 19, 2018

Great, then you’re pro-life! Got it! — Nikonian (@TheNikonians) December 19, 2018

So you're pro life? — Michael Hamrac, MBA (@MichaelHamrac) December 19, 2018

And remember, the “first freedom” is “life,” unless you resist any confiscation effort, then all bets are off:

No one mischaracterized your position, you brought up the issue of nuclear weapons against gun owner. For your edification gun ownership is regulated and gun ownership is cover by the 2 Amendment. Your plan who do you think you are? The way you conduct yourself is questionable — C Courier (@ConCourier) December 19, 2018

So are u going to use nukes. — Jerry Massey (@jerrylmassey) December 19, 2018

Don’t test his patience!