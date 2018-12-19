Along with the Democrat pool of possible 2020 candidates starting to take shape comes the polling data, and some of the favorable/unfavorable numbers have been updated:
@QuinnipiacPoll national favorability among DEMOCRATS:
Biden 84%
Bernie 74%
Hillary 70%
Warren 60%
Booker 46%
Beto 45%
Kamala 41%
Bloomberg 36%
Gillibrand 28%
Brown 24%
How’s Elizabeth Warren doing?
Warren at 60
And here are the 2020 Democrats with net negative favorability:
Kamala Harris (-2)
Elizabeth Warren (-7)
Cory Booker (-4)
Michael Bloomberg (-10)
She’s over 1/1024th of the way to the nomination already! Also, could a 2016 rematch be in the cards?
Hillary at 70%
You just know Clinton’s thinking about it!
Go Hillary Go
70% still liking Hillary is bizarre to me.
BUT…
New Quinnipiac poll has Hillary Clinton as markedly less popular than President Trump.
@QuinnipiacPoll favorability #s among Americans:
Biden 53%
Bernie 44%
Trump 40%
Hillary 32%
That might come as a blow to anybody hoping Hillary can secure the 2020 nomination.
But those numbers could mean anything:
i thought those were their ages
