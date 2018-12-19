Along with the Democrat pool of possible 2020 candidates starting to take shape comes the polling data, and some of the favorable/unfavorable numbers have been updated:

. @QuinnipiacPoll national favorability among DEMOCRATS: Biden 84%

Bernie 74%

Hillary 70%

Warren 60%

Booker 46%

Beto 45%

Kamala 41%

Bloomberg 36%

Gillibrand 28%

Brown 24%

How’s Elizabeth Warren doing?

And here are the 2020 Democrats with net negative favorability: Kamala Harris (-2)

Elizabeth Warren (-7)

Cory Booker (-4)

Michael Bloomberg (-10)

She’s over 1/1024th of the way to the nomination already! Also, could a 2016 rematch be in the cards?

Hillary at 70% — Kathie Gehebe (@Kathiemom11) December 19, 2018

You just know Clinton’s thinking about it!

Go Hillary Go

70% still liking Hillary is bizarre to me.

BUT…

New Quinnipiac poll has Hillary Clinton as markedly less popular than President Trump.

That might come as a blow to anybody hoping Hillary can secure the 2020 nomination.

But those numbers could mean anything:

i thought those were their ages

LOL.