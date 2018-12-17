There’s a push for Democrats in Congress to pledge to reject any donations from gas, coal or oil companies, and Sen. Ed Markey is one of the first to take what he says is a “fight to save the planet”:

Markey & Merkley are the two senators who have signed the pledge:

One thing’s for sure: The pledge they signed will be at least as purely symbolic as the Paris Agreement.

Must be because of the climate change fever.

