There’s a push for Democrats in Congress to pledge to reject any donations from gas, coal or oil companies, and Sen. Ed Markey is one of the first to take what he says is a “fight to save the planet”:

The planet is running a fever and there are no emergency rooms for planets. We just need to get fossil fuel money out of politics. I’ve never needed their dirty money, that’s dirtying up the world. #SignthePledge @350 @NoFossilMoney @350Mass @sunrisemvmt pic.twitter.com/aIIoz3hfO9 — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) December 17, 2018

Markey & Merkley are the two senators who have signed the pledge:

Listen to @SenJeffMerkley explain why he supports Sunrise and signed the #NoFossilFuelMoney pledge: pic.twitter.com/lIvaXRrYnU — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) December 11, 2018

One thing’s for sure: The pledge they signed will be at least as purely symbolic as the Paris Agreement.

Clueless climate cultist Ed Markey, everybody! https://t.co/zjvaQGYtps — Tom Nelson (@tan123) December 17, 2018

"dirty money, that’s dirtying up the world"🤪

Dudes a senator.🤦‍♂️ — Freeta Goodholm (@Ihate_Airplanes) December 17, 2018

Must be because of the climate change fever.