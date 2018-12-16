Remember a few years ago when the Obama White House spiked the ball about the Affordable Care Act?

That aged well, right? But after a federal judge ruled parts of the Obamacare law unconstitutional, former President Obama has delivered even more promises to reassure the health insurance-buying public:

Today is the last day of open enrollment. That means it’s the deadline to make sure you and the people you love have health insurance in 2019. So head over to https://t.co/ob1Ynoesod to get covered! Here’s what else you need to know today about health care: pic.twitter.com/gosn6c6uCa — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 15, 2018

Obama Responds To Obamacare Ruling, Decries Republicans Trying To Overturn Law In Courts https://t.co/hZ6j0d2hdk pic.twitter.com/TpU7mzTOmK — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 16, 2018

Obama certainly like it when courts were taking up his side on the issue, but the former president’s concern about people potentially losing their coverage as a result was found by many to be somewhat ironic:

Can I keep my old plan and my old doctor too? — c (@CarterCcullen) December 15, 2018

“If you like your healthcare plan, you’ll be able to keep your healthcare plan.” Lies. Every word. — Brendan (@BrendanRMackay) December 16, 2018

HA! Ha Ha ha ha ha ha ha HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH! Ohhhh, the irony! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/o4BbHU4fAy — MissMAGA2016 (@MissMaga2016) December 16, 2018

Confirmed: Obama’s having trouble getting past that notorious lie from a few years ago.

Will the annoying open enrollment calls stop? https://t.co/J87kvP7DFA — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 16, 2018

Nevah!