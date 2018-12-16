Remember a few years ago when the Obama White House spiked the ball about the Affordable Care Act?

That aged well, right? But after a federal judge ruled parts of the Obamacare law unconstitutional, former President Obama has delivered even more promises to reassure the health insurance-buying public:

Obama certainly like it when courts were taking up his side on the issue, but the former president’s concern about people potentially losing their coverage as a result was found by many to be somewhat ironic:

Confirmed: Obama’s having trouble getting past that notorious lie from a few years ago.

Nevah!

